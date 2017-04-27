Dr. James Harig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Harig, MD
Overview
Dr. James Harig, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Loyola U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Kosciusko Community Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 6920 Pointe Inverness Way Ste 200, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 458-3740
-
2
South Ridge Medical2421 Laporte Ave, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Directions (219) 872-6566
-
3
Chicago Heart and Vascular Consultants, Ltd8865 W 400 N Ste 155, Michigan City, IN 46360 Directions (219) 872-6566
-
4
Northern Lakes Internal Medicine1205 Provident Dr Ste A, Warsaw, IN 46580 Directions (574) 269-8383
Hospital Affiliations
- Kosciusko Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harig?
I love Dr. Harig! I have a hiatal hernia, and he's been amazing to work with. Very kind, soft spoken, non-judgmental, and professional. I'd recommend him to anyone!
About Dr. James Harig, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1386690865
Education & Certifications
- MC Wisc
- Loyola U Med Ctr
- Loyola U, School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Harig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harig accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harig has seen patients for Hernia, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Harig. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harig.
