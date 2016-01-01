Overview

Dr. James Hermenegildo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Anne's Hospital.



Dr. Hermenegildo works at Truesdale Surgical Associates Inc. in Fall River, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.