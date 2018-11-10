Dr. Higgins accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. James Higgins, MD
Overview
Dr. James Higgins, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Rochester School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northeastern Health System and Oklahoma Surgical Hospital.
Locations
Higgins James R MD7912 E 31st Ct Ste 320, Tulsa, OK 74145 Directions (918) 496-8499
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeastern Health System
- Oklahoma Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Higgins for 7 years. He became my cardioligist when I had open heart surgery at that time. He is a skilled and caring Dr. I would highly recommend him to anyone needing a cardiologists skill set and compassion.
About Dr. James Higgins, MD
- Cardiology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1194727164
Education & Certifications
- Barnes-Jewish Hospital S Campus
- University of Rochester School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
