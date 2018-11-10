Overview

Dr. James Higgins, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Rochester School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northeastern Health System and Oklahoma Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Higgins works at James R. Higgins, MD, Inc. - Tulsa, OK in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.