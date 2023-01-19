Overview of Dr. James Ho, MD

Dr. James Ho, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Medford, OR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center, Asante Three Rivers Medical Center, Fairchild Medical Center, Providence Medford Medical Center and Sutter Coast Hospital.



Dr. Ho works at Southern Oregon Orthopedics in Medford, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.