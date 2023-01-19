Dr. Ho has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Ho, MD
Overview of Dr. James Ho, MD
Dr. James Ho, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Medford, OR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center, Asante Three Rivers Medical Center, Fairchild Medical Center, Providence Medford Medical Center and Sutter Coast Hospital.
Dr. Ho works at
Dr. Ho's Office Locations
Southern Oregon Orthopedics2780 E Barnett Rd Ste 200, Medford, OR 97504 Directions (541) 779-6250
Providence Medford Medical Center1111 Crater Lake Ave, Medford, OR 97504 Directions (541) 732-5000
Surgery Center of Southern Oregon LLC2798 E Barnett Rd, Medford, OR 97504 Directions (541) 858-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center
- Asante Three Rivers Medical Center
- Fairchild Medical Center
- Providence Medford Medical Center
- Sutter Coast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Ho for the first time a couple months ago. I had tried to get someone to do my 3rd hip replacement, but virtually all said that they would not do "revision" surgery. I had an infection with my hip replacement and had to have that removed and then a temporary spacer put in place. Infection is long gone after 6 weeks of IV antibiotics. I finally found Dr. Ho who I was told would consider my case. I met with him and he said that as long as I got my blood sugar down, he would do my surgery. Now, my blood sugar is down and I'm seeing him again next week. I'm excited about getting this done. The temporary hip is loose and Dr. Ho noticed that it is pushing against a spot on my femur. He advised to get it done as soon as possible before the stem of the spacer perforates my femur. Of all the people that I had met before, no one picked up on that. So, I have great faith in Dr. Ho. After all, he is willing to do what no one else in the area will do.
About Dr. James Ho, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1396069811
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ho accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ho works at
Dr. Ho has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Ho. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ho.
