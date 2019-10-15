See All Allergists & Immunologists in Gulfport, MS
Dr. James Holland, MD

Allergy & Immunology
3.4 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. James Holland, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Gulfport, MS. They completed their residency with Usaf Med Center

Dr. Holland works at Memorial Physicians Clinic At Acadian Plaza in Gulfport, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, Nasopharyngitis and Rash along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Physicians Clinic At Acadian Plaza
    12261 Highway 49 Ste 11, Gulfport, MS 39503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (228) 867-5185
  2. 2
    Memorial Hospital At Gulfport
    4500 13th St, Gulfport, MS 39501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (228) 867-5185

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Memorial Hospital At Gulfport

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
Nasopharyngitis
Rash
Asthma
Nasopharyngitis
Rash

Treatment frequency



Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Combined Immunity Deficiency Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
IgM Deficiency Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 15, 2019
    Outstanding! Dr. Holland is a competent, professional physician. He has an impressive office set up too. I have to have allergy shots 2X/week. Unfortunately, I have to travel a lot. He has a nurse who trains you to give yourself your own shots. She is an excellent instructor! Stella & Trina are wonderful public representatives for this office. They’re friendly, efficient & look for ways to help patients out. Lastly, Nurse Terry is an angel! She so kind, caring and extremely competent. She’s “my nurse” who always gives me my shots.
    Karen M. Castillo — Oct 15, 2019
    Photo: Dr. James Holland, MD
    About Dr. James Holland, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    • 1063527356
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    • Usaf Med Center
    Residency
    • Usaf Med Center
    Internship
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Holland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Holland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Holland works at Memorial Physicians Clinic At Acadian Plaza in Gulfport, MS. View the full address on Dr. Holland’s profile.

    Dr. Holland has seen patients for Asthma, Nasopharyngitis and Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Holland. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holland.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

