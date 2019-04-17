Overview of Dr. James Holmes, MD

Dr. James Holmes, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.



Dr. Holmes works at University MI Orthopedics Sgy in Ann Arbor, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.