Overview of Dr. James Hu, MD

Dr. James Hu, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital and Keck Hospital of USC.



They frequently treat conditions like Soft Tissue Sarcoma, Osteosarcoma and Melanoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.