Dr. James Johnston, MD
Dr. James Johnston, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Augusta, ME. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center.
MaineGeneral Musculoskeletal Center15 Enterprise Dr Ste 100, Augusta, ME 04330 Directions (207) 621-8700
Orthopedic Specialists Of MD6569 N Charles St Ste 705, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (443) 849-3838
Hospital Affiliations
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Johnston is a breath of fresh air. Kind, smart, thorough, good diagnostician with a wonderful bed side manner. He has only been in Baltimore for a month and I caught him on the fly. What a find. I'm sure the people of Baltimore will grow to love him as much as the Down Easters.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Mayo Clin
- Johns Hopkins
- UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED
- Franklin and Marshall College
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Johnston has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnston accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Johnston has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnston on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnston. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnston.
