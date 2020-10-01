Overview of Dr. James Kipnis, MD

Dr. James Kipnis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Kipnis works at NYU LANGONE ORTHOPAEDIC in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Adhesive Capsulitis and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.