Dr. James Ko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Ko, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Ko, MD
Dr. James Ko, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Englewood, NJ.
Dr. Ko works at
Dr. Ko's Office Locations
-
1
Rikki Racela, MD25 Rockwood Pl Ste 110, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 894-5805
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ko?
I am so happy that I found this doctor. He made me feel good, explained the test results and treatment options. I have nothing bad to say about my visit. I will gladly recommend him to people who wants an honest neurology consult
About Dr. James Ko, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1972773935
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ko has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ko accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ko works at
Dr. Ko has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Ko. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.