Dr. James Kryzanski, MD
Overview of Dr. James Kryzanski, MD
Dr. James Kryzanski, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Tufts Medical Center.
Dr. Kryzanski works at
Dr. Kryzanski's Office Locations
Tufts Medical Center800 Washington St, Boston, MA 02111 Directions (617) 636-5858WednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Tufts Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kryzanski did an excellent job on my cervical spine surgery. He went over MRI & clearly explained what was going on with my neck. Dr. Kryzanski took the time to answer any questions, discuss pros & cons, and helped me to understand what to expect after the surgery. I was very anxious right before the surgery and Dr. Kryzanski reassured me that it would be fine, making me feel more comfortable. I have the highest confidence in him and would not hesitate to go back to him if other issues arise with the rest of my spine. I highly recommend him. The staff in the recovery room and on the neurosurgery floor were great as well.
About Dr. James Kryzanski, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee
- Tufts Med Center
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurosurgery
