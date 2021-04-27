Overview of Dr. James Lah, MD

Dr. James Lah, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Emory University Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown.



Dr. Lah works at THE EMORY CLINIC - DEPARTMENT OF NEUROLOGY in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Function Testing and Alzheimer's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.