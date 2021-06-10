Overview of Dr. James Lai, MD

Dr. James Lai, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.



Dr. Lai works at Houston Eye Associates in Houston, TX with other offices in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Exotropia, Astigmatism and Farsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.