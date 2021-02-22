Overview

Dr. James Larocque, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center and Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.



Dr. Larocque works at Endocrinology & Diabetes Center in Chesapeake, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Dyslipidemia and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.