Dr. James Lebolt, DO is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from West Virginia University - School of Osteopathic Medicine (SOM)|WV SCH OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
Spectrum Health Medical Group4100 Lake Dr SE Ste 300, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 267-8860
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1245331941
- American Sports Medicine Institute (GME)
- Ingham Regional Medical Center (GME)
- Ingham Med Ctr/Mich State U|Ingham Regional Medical Center (GME)
- West Virginia University - School of Osteopathic Medicine (SOM)|WV SCH OF OSTEO MED
- Sports Medicine
Dr. Lebolt has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lebolt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
105 patients have reviewed Dr. Lebolt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lebolt.
