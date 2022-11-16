Dr. James Lewis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Lewis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Lewis, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3737 Market St Fl 11, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-8900
Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, University of Pennsylvania51 N 39th St, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lewis takes his time to explain your condition. He responds to your messages very quickly and will call you when you have a serious situation going on. I am fortunate to have a compassionate professional doctor who truly cares!
About Dr. James Lewis, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1841204872
Education & Certifications
- Yale New Haven Hosp
- Yale New Haven Hosp
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lewis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lewis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis.
