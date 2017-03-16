See All Neurologists in Monterey Park, CA
Dr. James Lin, MD

Neurology
4.3 (23)
Call for new patient details
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Lin, MD

Dr. James Lin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Monterey Park, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / NATIONAL TAIWAN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Garfield Medical Center and San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Trigeminal Neuralgia, Epilepsy and Alzheimer's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lin's Office Locations

    600 N Garfield Ave Ste 303, Monterey Park, CA 91754 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 572-4974

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Garfield Medical Center
  • San Gabriel Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Trigeminal Neuralgia
Epilepsy
Alzheimer's Disease
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Epilepsy
Alzheimer's Disease

Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. James Lin, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese and Minnan
    NPI Number
    • 1184742025
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / NATIONAL TAIWAN UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
