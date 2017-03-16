Dr. Lin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Lin, MD
Overview of Dr. James Lin, MD
Dr. James Lin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Monterey Park, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / NATIONAL TAIWAN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Garfield Medical Center and San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Trigeminal Neuralgia, Epilepsy and Alzheimer's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lin's Office Locations
- 1 600 N Garfield Ave Ste 303, Monterey Park, CA 91754 Directions (626) 572-4974
Hospital Affiliations
- Garfield Medical Center
- San Gabriel Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lin is a great Neurologist, I've been seeing him for about a year and a half and have no complaints whatsoever. The wait time is about 15 minutes and the front office folks are pretty friendly. I work in the Medical and I am pretty familiar with doctors and Dr Lin is very patient and friendly and takes the time with you unlike most doctors nowadays. I highly recommend him for your Neurological issues, he knows his stuff.
About Dr. James Lin, MD
- Neurology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Minnan
- 1184742025
Education & Certifications
- COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / NATIONAL TAIWAN UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lin accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lin has seen patients for Trigeminal Neuralgia, Epilepsy and Alzheimer's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lin speaks Chinese and Minnan.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.
