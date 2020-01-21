Dr. James Logan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Logan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Logan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Logan, MD
Dr. James Logan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Boone, NC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport|LSU School of Medicine, Shreveport and is affiliated with Ashe Memorial Hospital, Charles A. Cannon, Jr. Memorial Hospital and Watauga Medical Center.
Dr. Logan's Office Locations
Appalachian Regional Rheumatology2146 Blowing Rock Rd, Boone, NC 28607 Directions (828) 386-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- Ashe Memorial Hospital
- Charles A. Cannon, Jr. Memorial Hospital
- Watauga Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Logan is everything I expected for a new Rheumatologist. I left his office knowing that he will help me.????????.He listened intently and is so kind and caring.
About Dr. James Logan, MD
- Rheumatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tufts New England Medical Center
- U Ark Med Sch
- U Ark|University of Arkansas
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport|LSU School of Medicine, Shreveport
Dr. Logan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Logan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Logan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Logan has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Logan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Logan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Logan.
