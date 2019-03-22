Dr. James Logan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Logan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Logan, MD
Overview of Dr. James Logan, MD
Dr. James Logan, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL.
Pediatric Pulmonology of Central Ga1062 Forsyth St Ste 2C, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 755-0036
Medical Center Navicent Health777 Hemlock St, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 633-6600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
we been going for 16 year love ever mintr
About Dr. James Logan, MD
- Pediatric Pulmonology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1881630655
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
- Pediatrics
