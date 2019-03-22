Overview of Dr. James Logan, MD

Dr. James Logan, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL.



Dr. Logan works at Pediatric Pulmonology/Centrl GA in Macon, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.