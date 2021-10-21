Overview of Dr. James Loos, MD

Dr. James Loos, MD is an Urology Specialist in Medford, OR. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University / School Of Dental and Oral Surgery and is affiliated with Asante Ashland Community Hospital, Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center, Asante Three Rivers Medical Center, Fairchild Medical Center, Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta and Sky Lakes Medical Center.



Dr. Loos works at Asante Family Medicine in Medford, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.