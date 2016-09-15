Overview

Dr. James Manton, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Parkridge Medical Center.



Dr. Manton works at Galen Digestive Health in Chattanooga, TN with other offices in Hixson, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.