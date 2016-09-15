Dr. James Manton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Manton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Manton, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Parkridge Medical Center.
Dr. Manton works at
Locations
-
1
Digestive Health Associates, PC2515 Desales Ave Ste 206, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 698-8101
-
2
Galen Gastroenterology1651 Gunbarrel Rd Ste 102, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 308-0390
-
3
Galen Digestive Health2200 E 3rd St Ste 200, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 643-2500Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
4
Galen Medical Group-north4980 Alpha Ln, Hixson, TN 37343 Directions (423) 870-2450
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Parkridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- 1st Medical Network
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Manton?
I have seen Dr Manton for several years now and I absolutely love him. He has always listened to me and ordered appropriate test to find out my problem. His nurse practioner is awesome as well.
About Dr. James Manton, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1538141411
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Manton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manton works at
Dr. Manton has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Manton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.