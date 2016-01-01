Dr. James Marsh Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marsh Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Marsh Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. James Marsh Jr, MD
Dr. James Marsh Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Camden Clark Medical Center.
Dr. Marsh Jr works at
Dr. Marsh Jr's Office Locations
-
1
West Virginia University Hospitals1 Medical Center Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 293-1258Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Camden Clark Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marsh Jr?
About Dr. James Marsh Jr, MD
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1770557787
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marsh Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marsh Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marsh Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marsh Jr works at
Dr. Marsh Jr has seen patients for Liver Cancer and Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marsh Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Marsh Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marsh Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marsh Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marsh Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.