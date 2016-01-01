See All General Surgeons in Morgantown, WV
Dr. James Marsh Jr, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Morgantown, WV
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Marsh Jr, MD

Dr. James Marsh Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Camden Clark Medical Center.

Dr. Marsh Jr works at West Virginia University Hospitals in Morgantown, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Liver Cancer and Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Marsh Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    West Virginia University Hospitals
    1 Medical Center Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 293-1258
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Camden Clark Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Liver Cancer
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Liver Cancer
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Secondary Malignancies

Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Bile Duct Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hepatectomy Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Tumor Ablation, Liver Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Tumor Ablation, Liver Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Total Splenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. James Marsh Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1770557787
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Marsh Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marsh Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Marsh Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marsh Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marsh Jr works at West Virginia University Hospitals in Morgantown, WV. View the full address on Dr. Marsh Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Marsh Jr has seen patients for Liver Cancer and Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marsh Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Marsh Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marsh Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marsh Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marsh Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

