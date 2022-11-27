Overview

Dr. James Martinez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center and Lovelace Women's Hospital.



Dr. Martinez works at Lovelace Medical Group-bariatric Clinic in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hernia and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.