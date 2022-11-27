Dr. James Martinez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Martinez, MD
Overview
Dr. James Martinez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center and Lovelace Women's Hospital.
Dr. Martinez works at
Locations
1
Lovelace Medical Group-bariatric Clinic4801 McMahon Blvd NW Ste 245, Albuquerque, NM 87114 Directions (505) 727-7833
2
Lovelace Women's Hospital4701 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 727-7800
3
Susan Brandt Graham MD Phd PC4705 Montgomery Blvd NE Ste 102, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 727-7833
Hospital Affiliations
- Lovelace Medical Center
- Lovelace Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Martinez, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital
- University of New Mexico School of Medicine
