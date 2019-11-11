Dr. James Mauch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mauch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Mauch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Mauch, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Loma Linda School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Mauch works at
Locations
Suncoast Medical Clinic620 10th St N, St Petersburg, FL 33705 Directions (727) 894-1818
Suncoast Medical Clinic601 7th St S, St Petersburg, FL 33701 Directions (727) 894-1818
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is very knowledgeable and treats his patience with care and understanding.
About Dr. James Mauch, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1235124967
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Loma Linda School of Medicine
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mauch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mauch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mauch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mauch works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mauch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mauch.
