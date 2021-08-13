Dr. James McKay, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James McKay, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James McKay, DO
Dr. James McKay, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Northeastern Health System.
Dr. McKay works at
Dr. McKay's Office Locations
The Oklahoma Center for Arthritis Therapy & Research, Inc1430 TERRACE DR, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 748-8024
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeastern Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr McKay is very thorough and caring. He is concerned about my well being and how treatment is affecting the disease. Listening to my concerns and addressing each one. Also listened to my daughter’s conversation and addressed each one. I truly hate that he is retiring in December and will miss him!
About Dr. James McKay, DO
- Rheumatology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1205840436
Education & Certifications
- University Hosps And Clinics
- At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McKay has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McKay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McKay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McKay has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Raynaud's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McKay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. McKay. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.