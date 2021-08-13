Overview of Dr. James McKay, DO

Dr. James McKay, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Northeastern Health System.



Dr. McKay works at Oklahoma Ctr Arthritis Therapy in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Raynaud's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.