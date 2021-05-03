Overview of Dr. James Miller, MD

Dr. James Miller, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



Dr. Miller works at Cardiovascular Associates in Virginia Beach, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Cardiomegaly along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.