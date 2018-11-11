Dr. James Nolfi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nolfi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Nolfi, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Nolfi, DO
Dr. James Nolfi, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Greensburg, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Dr. Nolfi works at
Dr. Nolfi's Office Locations
-
1
Westmoreland Womens Health Centers870 Weatherwood Ln Ste 1, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 850-3150
-
2
Excela Health Obgyn - Excela Square At Norwin8775 Norwin Ave Ste D, Irwin, PA 15642 Directions (724) 863-2660
-
3
Excela Health Obgyn - Scottdale109 Crossroads Rd Ste 202, Scottdale, PA 15683 Directions (724) 887-6960
- 4 100 Excela Health Dr Ste 201A1, Latrobe, PA 15650 Directions (724) 537-1435
Hospital Affiliations
- Excela Health Latrobe Hospital
- Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nolfi?
Delivered my son has taken care of myself and my daughter wonderful doctor I would and do recommend him to everyone!
About Dr. James Nolfi, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English, French
- 1275504276
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nolfi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nolfi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nolfi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nolfi works at
Dr. Nolfi has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, Pregnancy Ultrasound and Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nolfi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nolfi speaks French.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Nolfi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nolfi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nolfi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nolfi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.