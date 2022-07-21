Overview

Dr. James Norcross, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Los Alamitos Medical Center.



Dr. Norcross works at Naples Medical Group in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.