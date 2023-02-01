See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Reno, NV
Dr. James Pappas, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.8 (41)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Pappas, MD

Dr. James Pappas, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center and Renown South Meadows Medical Center.

Dr. Pappas works at Vein Nevada in Reno, NV with other offices in Elko, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pappas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Active Sports Medicine
    10381 Double R Blvd, Reno, NV 89521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 322-1200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Premier Physical Therapy
    2213 N 5th St Ste B, Elko, NV 89801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 322-1200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Renown Regional Medical Center
  • Renown South Meadows Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bicep Repairs Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprains and Tears Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Sprain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Knee Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Subacromial Bursitis Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Benefit Planners, Inc.
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Hometown Health Plan
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
    • Preferred Healthcare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Feb 01, 2023
    Dr. Pappas and nurse Terri are both wonderful. As a patient, I could not be more grateful for the care I have received.
    Megan Venzon — Feb 01, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. James Pappas, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457332025
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • So Sports Med and Orth Center Vanderbilt University
    Residency
    • University So Fla|Vanderbilt University
    Internship
    • U So Fla|University So Fla
    Medical Education
    • University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Pappas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pappas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pappas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pappas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pappas has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pappas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Pappas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pappas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pappas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pappas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

