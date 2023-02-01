Overview of Dr. James Pappas, MD

Dr. James Pappas, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center and Renown South Meadows Medical Center.



Dr. Pappas works at Vein Nevada in Reno, NV with other offices in Elko, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.