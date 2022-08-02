Overview of Dr. James Parlon, DPM

Dr. James Parlon, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Framingham, MA. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital.



Dr. Parlon works at Framingham Podiatry Inc. in Framingham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.