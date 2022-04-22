Dr. James Patton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Patton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Patton, MD
Dr. James Patton, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Asheville, NC. They completed their residency with Wake Forest University Baptist Med Center
Dr. Patton works at
Dr. Patton's Office Locations
-
1
Asheville Neurology Specialists731 Dogwood Rd, Asheville, NC 28806 Directions (828) 210-9300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Hendersonville
- Haywood Regional Medical Center
- Mission Hospital
- Pardee Hospital
- Transylvania Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patton?
Dr Patton took more than enough time to answer all my questions. Very thorough. Very qualified.
About Dr. James Patton, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1518945690
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University Baptist Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patton works at
Dr. Patton has seen patients for Parkinson's Disease, Tremor and Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
216 patients have reviewed Dr. Patton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.