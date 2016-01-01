Dr. James Posey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Posey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Posey, MD
Overview of Dr. James Posey, MD
Dr. James Posey, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Posey's Office Locations
Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases925 Chestnut St Ste 320A, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases1300 Wolf St Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19148 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Posey, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- MedStar Georgetown University Hospital
- Howard University College Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Posey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Posey accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Posey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Posey has seen patients for Liver Cancer and Pancreatic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Posey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
119 patients have reviewed Dr. Posey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Posey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Posey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Posey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.