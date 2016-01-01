Overview of Dr. James Posey, MD

Dr. James Posey, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Posey works at Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Liver Cancer and Pancreatic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.