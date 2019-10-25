Dr. James Rand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Rand, MD
Overview
Dr. James Rand, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Locations
Queens Endoscopy ASC17660 Union Tpke Ste 101, Fresh Meadows, NY 11366 Directions (718) 425-3300Monday6:00am - 5:00pmTuesday6:00am - 5:00pmWednesday6:00am - 5:00pmThursday6:00am - 5:00pmFriday6:00am - 5:00pmSaturday6:00am - 3:00pmSunday6:00am - 3:00pm
Bayside Office20012 44th Ave Ste 3, Bayside, NY 11361 Directions (718) 224-7454
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rand is an excellent doctor who has provided me with the best of care for the past 20 years. He is also kind and compassionate. I recommend him highly.
About Dr. James Rand, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Med Center
- Columbia Presby Med Center
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Cornell
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
