Dr. James Rand, MD

Gastroenterology
4.6 (10)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Overview

Dr. James Rand, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.

Dr. Rand works at Queens Endoscopy ASC in Fresh Meadows, NY with other offices in Bayside, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Queens Endoscopy ASC
    17660 Union Tpke Ste 101, Fresh Meadows, NY 11366 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 425-3300
    Monday
    6:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    6:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    6:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    6:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    6:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    6:00am - 3:00pm
    Sunday
    6:00am - 3:00pm
    Bayside Office
    20012 44th Ave Ste 3, Bayside, NY 11361 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 224-7454

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Queens

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diarrhea
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Impedance Testing
Diarrhea
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Impedance Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 25, 2019
    Dr Rand is an excellent doctor who has provided me with the best of care for the past 20 years. He is also kind and compassionate. I recommend him highly.
    Sandy DeFrancesco — Oct 25, 2019
    About Dr. James Rand, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912988254
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Montefiore Med Center
    Residency
    • Columbia Presby Med Center
    Internship
    • Strong Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Rand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rand has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rand accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Rand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rand. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rand.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

