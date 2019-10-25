Overview

Dr. James Rand, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Rand works at Queens Endoscopy ASC in Fresh Meadows, NY with other offices in Bayside, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.