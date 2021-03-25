Overview

Dr. Suma Kamath, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Kamath works at Pediatric Surgery and Pediatric Trauma-Queens in Fresh Meadows, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.