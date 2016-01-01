Dr. James Ratcliff, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ratcliff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Ratcliff, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.
Dr. Ratcliff's Office Locations
1
Foot & Ankle Medicine & Surgery14981 National Ave Ste 2, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 872-6900
2
University Healthcare Alliance1300 Crane St, Menlo Park, CA 94025 Directions (650) 498-6500
3
Radiology- Menlo Medical Clinic in Menlo Park - 321 Middlefield321 Middlefield Rd, Menlo Park, CA 94025 Directions (650) 498-6516
4
Samaritan Family Practice2460 Samaritan Dr, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 358-1911
Hospital Affiliations
- Stanford Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
- Podiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1326002064
Education & Certifications
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
