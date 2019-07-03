See All Cardiologists in Springfield, MO
Dr. James Rice III, MD

Cardiology
3.6 (13)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview

Dr. James Rice III, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Kansas City and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center Branson, Cox Medical Center South, Cox Monett Hospital and Texas County Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Rice III works at Ferrell-Duncan Clinic - Cardiology in Springfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Atrial Septal Defect and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ferrell-Duncan Clinic - Cardiology
    Ferrell-Duncan Clinic - Cardiology
3800 S National Ave Ste 400, Springfield, MO 65807
(417) 875-2633

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cox Medical Center Branson
  • Cox Medical Center South
  • Cox Monett Hospital
  • Texas County Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Atrial Septal Defect
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Congenitally Corrected Transposition of the Great Arteries (CCTGA) Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of Missouri
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 03, 2019
    I was in deep trouble and didn't know it. Dr. Rice got me out of A=phib in an emergency setting. The prep work he did prior to my aortic valve replacement was top of the line. His sense of the patient is without peer. He's a great and good man. Some other reviews I have seen are from women who, it seems to me, were more concerned with being scolded than the professional care they received.
    CP — Jul 03, 2019
    About Dr. James Rice III, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1417991894
    Education & Certifications

    • U Ia/Hosp&Clin
    • University Iowa Hosps And Clinics
    • University of Missouri School of Medicine - Kansas City
    • Cardiovascular Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Rice III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rice III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rice III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rice III works at Ferrell-Duncan Clinic - Cardiology in Springfield, MO. View the full address on Dr. Rice III’s profile.

    Dr. Rice III has seen patients for Heart Disease, Atrial Septal Defect and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rice III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Rice III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rice III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rice III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rice III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

