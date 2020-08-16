See All Neurosurgeons in Atlanta, GA
Super Profile

Dr. James Robinson, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Robinson, MD

Dr. James Robinson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Forsyth and Piedmont Hospital.

Dr. Robinson works at American Professional Associates in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA and Canton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Meningiomas, Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) and Pituitary Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Robinson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Atlanta Campus
    1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 851-8000
  2. 2
    Brain Expert, PC
    2001 Peachtree Rd NE Ste 670, Atlanta, GA 30309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 254-3160
  3. 3
    Southeastern Neurosurgical Specialists - Atlanta
    980 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 490, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 254-3160
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  4. 4
    Northside Hospital Forsyth
    1200 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 484-5316
  5. 5
    Northside Hospital Cherokee
    450 Northside Cherokee Blvd, Canton, GA 30115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 224-1000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital
  • Northside Hospital Forsyth
  • Piedmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Meningiomas
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Pituitary Tumor
Meningiomas
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Pituitary Tumor

Treatment frequency



Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pineal Region Tumors Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Surgical Orthodontics Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Alliant Health Plans
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care of Georgia
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • NovaNet
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 16, 2020
    Aug 16, 2020
If I could give Dr Robinson and his nurse Kelly a million stars I would. if any one is suffering from Trigeminal Neuralgia then you know that is the worst pain ever. I dealt with it for 2 long years I was given medication to treat my symptoms but in the course of 2 years the medicine with stop working only to be given stronger doses. I know I was at my wits end when I found Dr. Robinson's website. I emailed his office in desperation and boy did they hear my cry. They replied with a phone call the next day which was a Thursday I believe and Friday I was doing my post op for surgery that Monday. I'm still recovering but that dreadful pain is gone.
    Angela Aldridge — Aug 16, 2020
    Photo: Dr. James Robinson, MD
    About Dr. James Robinson, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1558367714
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Bowman Gray School Of Medicine Affiliated Hospitals
    Medical Education
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
