Dr. James Robinson, MD

Dr. James Robinson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Forsyth and Piedmont Hospital.



Dr. Robinson works at American Professional Associates in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA and Canton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Meningiomas, Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) and Pituitary Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.