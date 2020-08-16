Dr. James Robinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Robinson, MD
Overview of Dr. James Robinson, MD
Dr. James Robinson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Forsyth and Piedmont Hospital.
Dr. Robinson's Office Locations
Atlanta Campus1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 851-8000
Brain Expert, PC2001 Peachtree Rd NE Ste 670, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 254-3160
Southeastern Neurosurgical Specialists - Atlanta980 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 490, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 254-3160Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Northside Hospital Forsyth1200 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (615) 484-5316
Northside Hospital Cherokee450 Northside Cherokee Blvd, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (770) 224-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Alliant Health Plans
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- Peach State Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
If I could give Dr Robinson and his nurse Kelly a million stars I would. if any one is suffering from Trigeminal Neuralgia then you know that is the worst pain ever. I dealt with it for 2 long years I was given medication to treat my symptoms but in the course of 2 years the medicine with stop working only to be given stronger doses. I know I was at my wits end when I found Dr. Robinson’s website. I emailed his office in desperation and boy did they hear my cry. They replied with a phone call the next day which was a Thursday I believe and Friday I was doing my post op for surgery that Monday. I’m still recovering but that dreadful pain is gone.
About Dr. James Robinson, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1558367714
Education & Certifications
- Bowman Gray School Of Medicine Affiliated Hospitals
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robinson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robinson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robinson has seen patients for Meningiomas, Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) and Pituitary Tumor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Robinson speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Robinson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.