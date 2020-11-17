Overview

Dr. James Rosenthal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Rosenthal works at Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute of Northwestern in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.