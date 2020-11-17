Dr. James Rosenthal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenthal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Rosenthal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Rosenthal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute of Northwestern675 N Saint Clair St Ste 19-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 664-3278
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
A meticulous professional from medical knowledge to bedside manner. Dr. Rosenthal does a very thorough medical history and exam. I feel he is a rare find in this age of over-reliance in technology.
About Dr. James Rosenthal, MD
- Cardiology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1689699373
Education & Certifications
- S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
- S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
- S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital|SUNY Upstate University Hospital
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenthal has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations, and more.
Dr. Rosenthal speaks Dutch.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenthal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
