Overview of Dr. James Ross, MD

Dr. James Ross, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Deerfield Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.



Dr. Ross works at Baptist Health Orthopedic Care | Deerfield Beach in Deerfield Beach, FL with other offices in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Hip Sprain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.