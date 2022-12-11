See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Tulsa, OK
Super Profile

Dr. James Slater, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (97)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. James Slater, MD

Dr. James Slater, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Broken Arrow and Ascension St. John Medical Center.

Dr. Slater works at Tulsa Bone & Joint Associates in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Internal Derangement of Knee, Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open and Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Slater's Office Locations

    Tulsa Bone & Joint Associates PC
    4802 S 109th East Ave, Tulsa, OK 74146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 392-1400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. John Broken Arrow
  • Ascension St. John Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Internal Derangement of Knee
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Internal Derangement of Knee
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment

Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Excision of Femur or Knee Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Excision of Tibia or Fibula Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lupus
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Periacetabular Osteotomy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 97 ratings
    Patient Ratings (97)
    5 Star
    (89)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 11, 2022
    Dr. Slater has a reputation of being a wonderfully skilled surgeon. Really, he is the whole package. He engages with and listens to his patients. It is important to him that his patients understand what he is telling them. Physicians are so overworked these days, and Dr. Slater remains focused on the person sitting in front of him. In my experience that quality can be hard to find.
    — Dec 11, 2022
    About Dr. James Slater, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558339986
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Tufts U-New Eng Med Ctr
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Methodist Hsp Central Unit
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Oklahoma
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Slater, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slater is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Slater has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Slater has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Slater works at Tulsa Bone & Joint Associates in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Dr. Slater’s profile.

    Dr. Slater has seen patients for Internal Derangement of Knee, Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open and Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Slater on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    97 patients have reviewed Dr. Slater. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slater.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slater, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slater appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

