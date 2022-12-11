Overview of Dr. James Slater, MD

Dr. James Slater, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Broken Arrow and Ascension St. John Medical Center.



Dr. Slater works at Tulsa Bone & Joint Associates in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Internal Derangement of Knee, Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open and Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.