Dr. James Spires Jr, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. James Spires Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Spires Jr, MD
Dr. James Spires Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Jackson Medical Center and Springhill Medical Center.
Dr. Spires Jr works at
Dr. Spires Jr' Office Locations
Dauphin West Surgery Center3701 Dauphin St, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 341-3368Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Premier Medical Management Inc2880 Dauphin St, Mobile, AL 36606 Directions (251) 341-3368Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Medical Center
- Springhill Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was struggling with severe breathing issues and Dr. Spires cured me. I had Septoplasty with other nasal surgeries three weeks ago, and now, after 2 post-op visits, I CAN BREATH. He is skilled and loves what he does, and it shows. My quality of life is restored because of this great Doctor.
About Dr. James Spires Jr, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1992799571
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spires Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spires Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spires Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spires Jr works at
Dr. Spires Jr has seen patients for Ear Ache, Earwax Buildup and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spires Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Spires Jr speaks Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Spires Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spires Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spires Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spires Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.