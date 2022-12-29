Overview of Dr. James Spires Jr, MD

Dr. James Spires Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Jackson Medical Center and Springhill Medical Center.



Dr. Spires Jr works at Premiere Medical in Mobile, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Earwax Buildup and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.