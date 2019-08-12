See All General Surgeons in Greenville, SC
Dr. James Stephenson, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. James Stephenson, MD

General Surgery
4.1 (11)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview

Dr. James Stephenson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital, Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital and Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Stephenson works at Cancer Institute MDC in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer and Esophageal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Robert Czuprynski, MD
Dr. Robert Czuprynski, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Prisma Health Division of Surgical Oncology - Greenville
    890 W Faris Rd Ste 320, Greenville, SC 29605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 455-1200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital
  • Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
  • Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital
  • Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital
  • Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Lung Cancer
Esophageal Cancer
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Lung Cancer
Esophageal Cancer
Aortic Valve Regurgitation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Tumor Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Lung Mass Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Cancer Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spontaneous Pneumothorax Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Stephenson?

    Aug 12, 2019
    Dr. Stephenson did an excellent job with the surgical procedure for my dad. After the surgery, he followed up many times and was professional and courteous at all times. My family and I are grateful to him.
    Samuel W. Outten — Aug 12, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Stephenson, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. James Stephenson, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Stephenson to family and friends

    Dr. Stephenson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Stephenson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. James Stephenson, MD.

    About Dr. James Stephenson, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821043092
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Aberdeen/Aberdeen Royal I
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Greenville Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of South Florida / College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Davidson College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Stephenson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stephenson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stephenson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stephenson works at Cancer Institute MDC in Greenville, SC. View the full address on Dr. Stephenson’s profile.

    Dr. Stephenson has seen patients for Lung Cancer and Esophageal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stephenson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Stephenson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stephenson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stephenson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stephenson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. James Stephenson, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.