Overview

Dr. James Stephenson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital, Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital and Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Stephenson works at Cancer Institute MDC in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer and Esophageal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.