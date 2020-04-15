Dr. James Stille, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stille is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Stille, MD
Overview of Dr. James Stille, MD
Dr. James Stille, MD is an Urology Specialist in Boardman, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital, Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center, Surgical Hospital At Southwoods and Trumbull Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Stille's Office Locations
Progressive Womens Care Inc.7600 Southern Blvd Ste 1, Boardman, OH 44512 Directions (330) 758-9787
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center
- Surgical Hospital At Southwoods
- Trumbull Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Been with Dr for over 7 yrs Friendly Explains Good staff
About Dr. James Stille, MD
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stille has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stille accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stille has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stille has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stille on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Stille. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stille.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stille, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stille appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.