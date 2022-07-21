See All Podiatrists in Enid, OK
Dr. James Stough, DPM

Podiatry
3.6 (25)
Map Pin Small Enid, OK
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Stough, DPM

Dr. James Stough, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Enid, OK. They specialize in Podiatry, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Woodward and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Stough works at St. Mary's Podiatry Clinic in Enid, OK with other offices in Ponca City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stough's Office Locations

  1. 1
    St. Mary's Podiatry Clinic
    314 E OWEN K GARRIOTT RD, Enid, OK 73701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (580) 249-3929
  2. 2
    St. Mary's Physician Associates at Ponca City #102
    1717 N 4th St, Ponca City, OK 74601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (580) 249-3929

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alliancehealth Woodward
  • Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Treatment frequency



Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jul 21, 2022
    Dr Stough is very kind and very good at what he does.He is very fast with out any pain.
    Lester Gall — Jul 21, 2022
    Photo: Dr. James Stough, DPM
    About Dr. James Stough, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003043423
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St. Joseph Hospital-Chicago
    Internship
    • North Chicago VA Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Rosalind Franklin University of Medical Sciences
    Undergraduate School
    • SOUTHWESTERN OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Stough, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stough is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stough has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stough has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stough on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Stough. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stough.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stough, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stough appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

