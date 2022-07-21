Dr. James Stough, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stough is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Stough, DPM
Overview of Dr. James Stough, DPM
Dr. James Stough, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Enid, OK. They specialize in Podiatry, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Woodward and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Stough's Office Locations
St. Mary's Podiatry Clinic314 E OWEN K GARRIOTT RD, Enid, OK 73701 Directions (580) 249-3929
St. Mary's Physician Associates at Ponca City #1021717 N 4th St, Ponca City, OK 74601 Directions (580) 249-3929
Hospital Affiliations
- Alliancehealth Woodward
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Stough is very kind and very good at what he does.He is very fast with out any pain.
About Dr. James Stough, DPM
- Podiatry
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1003043423
Education & Certifications
- St. Joseph Hospital-Chicago
- North Chicago VA Medical Center
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medical Sciences
- SOUTHWESTERN OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY
- Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stough has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stough accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stough has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stough on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Stough. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stough.
