Dr. James Sweet, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Sanford School Of Medicine Of The University Of South Dakota and is affiliated with Salem Hospital.



Dr. Sweet works at Hendrick Medical Plaza in Abilene, TX with other offices in Salem, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Asthma and Hives along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.