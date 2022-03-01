Overview

Dr. James Tran, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Westminster, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Tran works at James V Tran MD Inc in Westminster, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.