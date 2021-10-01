See All Dermatologists in Orange Park, FL
Dr. James Trimble, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. James Trimble, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (35)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview

Dr. James Trimble, MD is a Dermatologist in Orange Park, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Upstate Medical University and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.

Dr. Trimble works at Dermatology & Laser Center in Orange Park, FL with other offices in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dermatologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Juan-Carlos Martinez, MD
Dr. Juan-Carlos Martinez, MD
4.5 (17)
View Profile
Dr. Pamela Padilla, MD
Dr. Pamela Padilla, MD
4.6 (7)
View Profile
Dr. Robert Brown, MD
Dr. Robert Brown, MD
4.3 (60)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    James S. Trimble, MD
    2055 Professional Center Dr, Orange Park, FL 32073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    First Coast Mohs
    6890 Belfort Oaks Pl, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 296-1313
  3. 3
    First Coast Mohs Mandarin
    9905 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 200, Jacksonville, FL 32257 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 296-1313

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Contact Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Dandruff Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dandruff
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Trimble?

    Oct 01, 2021
    I have had two Mohls surgeries with Dr Trimble. One on my forehead and one on my chin. Both required numerous stitches both inside and out. They both healed with no scar! Amazing treatment both times.
    Dorothy Teresa Woodward — Oct 01, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Trimble, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. James Trimble, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Trimble to family and friends

    Dr. Trimble's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Trimble

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. James Trimble, MD.

    About Dr. James Trimble, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508092347
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Upstate Medical University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Trimble, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trimble is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Trimble has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Trimble has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Trimble has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trimble on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Trimble. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trimble.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trimble, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trimble appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. James Trimble, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.