Dr. James Trimble, MD
Overview
Dr. James Trimble, MD is a Dermatologist in Orange Park, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Upstate Medical University and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.
Locations
James S. Trimble, MD2055 Professional Center Dr, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions
First Coast Mohs6890 Belfort Oaks Pl, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 296-1313
First Coast Mohs Mandarin9905 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 200, Jacksonville, FL 32257 Directions (904) 296-1313
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have had two Mohls surgeries with Dr Trimble. One on my forehead and one on my chin. Both required numerous stitches both inside and out. They both healed with no scar! Amazing treatment both times.
About Dr. James Trimble, MD
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Upstate Medical University
- Dermatology
