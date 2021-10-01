Overview

Dr. James Trimble, MD is a Dermatologist in Orange Park, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Upstate Medical University and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.



Dr. Trimble works at Dermatology & Laser Center in Orange Park, FL with other offices in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.