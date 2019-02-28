Overview of Dr. James Turk, DO

Dr. James Turk, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Valparaiso, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Midwestern University and is affiliated with Northwest Health- Porter.



Dr. Turk works at MEDICAL PLAZA OFFICE in Valparaiso, IN with other offices in Hobart, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Earwax Buildup and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.