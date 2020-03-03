See All Ophthalmologists in Southgate, MI
Dr. James Valice, MD

Ophthalmology
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Valice, MD

Dr. James Valice, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Southgate, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital Taylor, Mclaren Port Huron and Mercy Medical Center.

Dr. Valice works at Castleman Eye Center in Southgate, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Endophthalmitis, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Benign Neoplasm of Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Valice's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Castleman Eye Center
    13080 Eureka Rd, Southgate, MI 48195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 258-7392

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint John Hospital
  • Beaumont Hospital Taylor
  • Mclaren Port Huron
  • Mercy Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Endophthalmitis
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 03, 2020
    Dr Valice has seen me the last 4 years and has always been very professional and cordial . The care I have received from Dr Valice has been excellent .
    Randysr57 — Mar 03, 2020
    About Dr. James Valice, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 31 years of experience
    • English, Polish
    • 1437144482
    Education & Certifications

    • Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and Affiliated Hospitals
    • Hutzel Hospital
    • St John Hospital Wayne State University
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Valice, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Valice has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Valice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Valice works at Castleman Eye Center in Southgate, MI. View the full address on Dr. Valice’s profile.

    Dr. Valice has seen patients for Endophthalmitis, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Benign Neoplasm of Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Valice on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Valice. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valice.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valice, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Valice appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

