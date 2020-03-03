Dr. James Valice, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Valice, MD
Overview of Dr. James Valice, MD
Dr. James Valice, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Southgate, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital Taylor, Mclaren Port Huron and Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Valice's Office Locations
Castleman Eye Center13080 Eureka Rd, Southgate, MI 48195 Directions (734) 258-7392
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital Taylor
- Mclaren Port Huron
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- NGS CoreSource
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Valice has seen me the last 4 years and has always been very professional and cordial . The care I have received from Dr Valice has been excellent .
About Dr. James Valice, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Polish
Education & Certifications
- Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and Affiliated Hospitals
- Hutzel Hospital
- St John Hospital Wayne State University
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Valice has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Valice accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Valice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Valice has seen patients for Endophthalmitis, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Benign Neoplasm of Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Valice on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Valice speaks Polish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Valice. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valice.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valice, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Valice appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.