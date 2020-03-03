Overview of Dr. James Valice, MD

Dr. James Valice, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Southgate, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital Taylor, Mclaren Port Huron and Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Valice works at Castleman Eye Center in Southgate, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Endophthalmitis, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Benign Neoplasm of Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.