Overview of Dr. James Vavra, DPM

Dr. James Vavra, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pewaukee, WI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Vavra works at Foot And Ankle Associates Of Wisconsin in Pewaukee, WI with other offices in Mukwonago, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.