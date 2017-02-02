Dr. James Vavra, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vavra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Vavra, DPM
Overview of Dr. James Vavra, DPM
Dr. James Vavra, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pewaukee, WI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Vavra's Office Locations
Foot and Ankle Associates of Wi Ltd.2835 N Grandview Blvd Ste 300, Pewaukee, WI 53072 Directions (262) 542-3779
Prohealth Medical Group Inc240 Maple Ave, Mukwonago, WI 53149 Directions (262) 542-3779Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very good doctor and also very nice. I have been seeing him for many years.
About Dr. James Vavra, DPM
- Podiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
